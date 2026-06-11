Noida Latest News Today on June 11th, 2026: Airport Nears Launch, Toll Plaza Incident & Weather Alert

Noida: Noida is buzzing with anticipation as the Noida International Airport successfully completes its operational trials, paving the way for its commercial launch next week. The city also saw significant developments in civic infrastructure and a notable incident involving public order at a Greater Noida toll plaza. Meanwhile, residents should prepare for varied weather conditions as the India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain.

Top Stories

Noida International Airport Completes Trials, Set for June 15 Commercial Launch

The Noida International Airport successfully conducted a full-scale aircraft turnaround trial on June 9, in collaboration with IndiGo, as part of its operational readiness. Phase I of the airport was inaugurated on June 10, with commercial flights scheduled to commence on June 15. The first cargo flight is expected on June 17, followed by regular flights starting July 1. Bus services from Botanical Garden to Jewar will begin on June 14, costing Rs 50, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) plans to recruit more staff to support the increased workforce demand.

Greater Noida Toll Plaza Sees Vehicles Break Barriers, Staff Reportedly Assaulted

On June 11, multiple vehicles reportedly broke barriers at a toll plaza in Greater Noida, using hooters to pass through. When toll workers attempted to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted, with some sustaining injuries. Police are investigating the incident.

Civic & Infrastructure

Road Barriers in Greater Noida West Cause Traffic Jams and Detours

Traffic police have erected permanent road barriers near the Hanuman temple roundabout in Greater Noida West, reportedly causing longer detours and fresh traffic jams, as highlighted on June 10. Residents also voiced complaints on June 10 regarding similar issues at the Migson roundabout, expressing frustration over the lack of administrative action.

NGT Directs UP to Investigate Illegal Groundwater Extraction by Noida Realty Firms

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on June 10 issued a directive to Uttar Pradesh authorities, instructing them to probe allegations of illegal groundwater extraction by real estate firms in Noida.

Noida's Power Supply to Strengthen with New Substations Nearing Completion

Noida's electricity supply infrastructure is set for a significant upgrade, with 13 out of 19 new substations currently in their final stages of construction. Additionally, locations for four more substations have been secured, as reported on June 11, promising a more robust power grid for the city.

Greater Noida Authority Offers Water Bill Relief Through OTS Scheme

The Greater Noida Authority announced on June 10 a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, providing residents with up to 40% relief on their outstanding water bills. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on consumers and encourage bill payments.

Farmers in Noida and Greater Noida Await Land Allocation for Two Decades

Reports on June 10 highlighted the plight of farmers in Noida and Greater Noida who have been waiting for land allocation for 20 years. Concerns have been raised that there is no remaining land for these allocations, indicating a significant land management challenge in the region.

Crime & Safety

Five Fire Incidents Reported Across Ghaziabad and Noida, No Casualties

On June 10, five fire incidents were reported across the Ghaziabad and Noida region within a 24-hour period. These included a major blaze at a RentoMojo warehouse in Badalpur, a warehouse in Greater Noida, and two cars gutted in Noida Sector 55. The causes were attributed to short-circuits and storms, with no casualties reported in any of the incidents.

Jeweller Among Three Arrested for House Burglaries in Noida Sector 126

Noida police on June 10 arrested three individuals, including a jeweller, in connection with house burglaries in Sector 126. Authorities reportedly recovered stolen jewellery, cash, and electronic items. The gang allegedly targeted locked houses during daytime hours.

Six Booked for Illegal Power Load During Anti-Theft Drive in Jewar

An anti-theft drive conducted in Jewar on June 10 uncovered an illegal power load of 15.52 kW. As a result, six individuals have been booked in connection with the unauthorized electricity usage in the area, which is also home to the Noida International Airport.

Businessman Defrauded of ₹12 Lakh in Online Trading Scheme

A businessman in Noida was reportedly defrauded of ₹12 lakh in an online trading scam, with the incident coming to light on June 10. The fraud involved promises of high returns on investments through online trading platforms.

Business & Economy

Prateek Group Reports Strong Sales, Noida Expressway Emerges as Luxury Housing Hub

Real estate developer Prateek Group reported sales exceeding Rs 300 crore for Q4 FY26, indicating robust demand in its residential portfolio. On June 10, the Noida Expressway was highlighted as the fastest-growing luxury housing corridor in the National Capital Region (NCR), reflecting a buoyant market.

UPERC Approves NPCL’s BESS Procurement Bid, Denies Capital Subsidy

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on June 10 approved NPCL’s bid for the procurement of an 80 MW/320 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). However, the commission denied the requested capital subsidy under the existing UP Solar Policy.

Education & Health

Greater Noida School Issues Termination Notices to Students Over Unpaid Fees

A school in Greater Noida reportedly issued termination notices to two students due to unpaid fees, an incident that came to light on June 10. The action raises concerns about access to education for students facing financial difficulties.

Meritorious Students Honored in Noida

On June 10, meritorious students in Noida were recognized and honored for their academic achievements. Such events aim to encourage excellence and motivate young learners in the region.

Increase in Diarrhea and Food Poisoning Cases Reported in Noida

Noida has reportedly seen an increase in cases of diarrhea and food poisoning, according to reports on June 10. Residents are advised to take precautions regarding food and water hygiene to prevent further spread of illnesses.

Greater Noida Engineering Colleges Offer Admissions with Promising Packages

Engineering colleges in Greater Noida are currently offering admissions, with reports on June 11 highlighting attractive packages and job opportunities for prospective students. This indicates a focus on career-oriented education in the region.

Passengers from Prayagraj Face Transport Challenges in Noida

Passengers arriving in Noida from Prayagraj are reportedly experiencing difficulties in securing onward transportation, an issue highlighted on June 10. This situation suggests a potential gap in public or private transport services catering to this route.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorms and Rain Expected in Noida Today, High of 38°C

Noida is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 35°C. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms for today, June 11th, with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 38°C. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds were also predicted for June 10-11, with hailstorms reported across Noida and Greater Noida on June 10. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions.

Weather: Clear sky — 35°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 25°C – 38°C.

Noida Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Noida continues its rapid development, the focus remains on infrastructure advancements like the new airport and ongoing civic projects. Residents are advised to stay informed on local traffic conditions and health advisories. The coming days will likely see continued progress on these fronts, shaping the city's future trajectory.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).