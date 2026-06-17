Noida Latest News Today on June 17th, 2026: Airport Operations, New Expressway & Civic Protests

Noida, June 17: Noida is experiencing a dynamic day with significant developments across infrastructure, civic matters, and local community concerns. The Noida International Airport has further expanded its operations, marking a crucial step in regional connectivity, while ambitious plans for a new elevated expressway aim to alleviate traffic congestion. Residents and workers are also vocalizing their demands and concerns, highlighting ongoing issues in various sectors across the city.

Top Stories

Noida International Airport Expands Operations with Cargo Services and New Routes

The Noida International Airport at Jewar has significantly expanded its capabilities this week. Commercial flight operations commenced on Monday, June 15, with an IndiGo flight from Lucknow marking the first arrival. Further enhancing its role as a logistics hub, the airport began freight operations on Wednesday, June 17, with the first cargo plane, a Boeing 737-800F operated by Afcom Holdings, arriving from Chennai. Additionally, new flight routes to Jammu and Navi Mumbai have also been initiated, expanding connectivity to five cities. Delhi Latest News Today on June 17th, 2026: Terror Syndicate Bust, Slum Policy, NCR Blueprint & Telegram Dispute.

New 31 KM Noida-Greater Noida Expressway Planned to Ease NCR Traffic

A new 31-kilometer, eight-lane elevated expressway is being planned to significantly improve connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida, aiming to reduce traffic congestion across the Delhi-NCR region. On Wednesday, June 17, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) submitted a draft alignment report for the project. The proposed route will stretch from Sector 94 in Noida, near the Delhi border, to Circle 4 in Greater Noida, and will include four new loops to optimize traffic flow. Chennai Latest News Today on June 17th, 2026: Metrowater Promise, Power Boost & NIA Verdict.

Property Prices Around Jewar Airport Expected to Surge by 15-20%

Real estate experts are predicting a significant annual rise of 15-20% in property values around the newly operational Jewar Airport over the next four to five years. The launch of the Noida International Airport on Monday, June 15, is transforming the region into a rapidly growing real estate destination, attracting considerable investment and development interest.

Civic & Local Government

Families Await Promised Jobs After Land Acquisition for Noida International Airport

Around 334 families who surrendered their land for the Noida International Airport project are reportedly still awaiting the jobs they were promised. They were initially assured employment directly with the concessionaire, but are now being informed that jobs would be facilitated through private vendors. This issue surfaced around Tuesday, June 16, following the airport's commercial operationalization.

GIMS Workers in Greater Noida Strike for Job Regularisation

Workers at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida initiated a strike on Wednesday, June 17, demanding the regularisation of their jobs. Many striking employees claim they were assured job security and regularisation during the pandemic, a promise they say has not been fulfilled.

No Change in NCR Boundary or Green Curbs System, Union Minister Confirms

A Union minister confirmed on Wednesday, June 17, that there would be no alteration to the National Capital Region (NCR) boundary. Furthermore, the existing three-zone system for green curbs, designed to manage environmental regulations, will also remain unchanged. This announcement followed a meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan.

NH-9 Cut Opens in Ghaziabad, Improving Noida-Indirapuram Connectivity

The completion of metro work in Ghaziabad has led to the opening of the NH-9 cut, which connects Noida and Indirapuram. This development, reported on Wednesday, June 17, is expected to bring significant traffic relief to thousands of commuters traveling between these key areas, enhancing regional connectivity.

Auto Drivers Protest City Bus Route in Noida

Auto drivers in Noida staged a protest on Wednesday, June 17, against a city bus route, demanding its alteration. The protest reportedly led to the city bus having to change its course, highlighting ongoing tensions regarding public transport routes and their impact on local auto services.

Residents Demand Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning in Noida

Residents of Noida have urged authorities to prioritize the cleaning of drains before the onset of the monsoon season. This demand, voiced on Wednesday, June 17, aims to prevent waterlogging and related issues that commonly arise during heavy rainfall, ensuring better civic infrastructure preparedness.

Female Worker Removed from Job Over Bribery Allegations

A female employee accused of accepting bribes has been removed from her position, according to reports on Wednesday, June 17. This action underscores the authorities' commitment to addressing corruption and maintaining integrity within public or organizational services in Noida.

The Aranya Society's RP Suspended Amid Misconduct Allegations

The Resident President (RP) of The Aranya Society has been suspended following allegations of arbitrary conduct. This development, reported on Wednesday, June 17, indicates an investigation into the management practices within the society, aiming to address residents' concerns and ensure proper governance.

Crime & Safety

Biker Dies After Falling into Pit from Incomplete Bridge in Noida

A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday, June 16, when a 45-year-old man, Atul Kumar Joshi, died after his motorcycle plunged into a deep pit from an incomplete bridge in Noida. The incident has raised serious questions regarding safety measures and the lack of adequate warning signs at the construction site, prompting calls for immediate action.

Workplace Accident in Greater Noida Leads to Death, Colleagues Arrested

A tragic incident occurred in Greater Noida on Wednesday, June 17, where a man reportedly died after his colleagues allegedly filled his stomach with air using a compressor, causing his intestines to rupture. Police have arrested two co-workers in connection with the incident, which highlights serious concerns about workplace safety and conduct.

Protest in Greater Noida After Alleged Assault on House Help

Instant app workers in Greater Noida held a protest in Gaur City 2 on Tuesday, June 16, following the alleged assault of a house help by a resident while on duty. The incident has brought to light concerns regarding the safety and working conditions of domestic workers in the area, prompting calls for greater protection.

Noida Water Department Warns Against Fake Bill Notices on WhatsApp

The Noida Water Department has issued a warning to residents regarding fraudulent calls and fake notices being sent via WhatsApp. These deceptive messages, reported on Wednesday, June 17, threaten to disconnect water connections, urging residents to exercise caution and verify any such communication directly with official channels to avoid scams.

Culture & Community

BJP Inaugurates Three-Day Development Exhibition in Noida

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commenced a three-day development exhibition in Noida on Wednesday, June 17, showcasing the achievements of the party over the past 12 years. The exhibition, featuring various developmental initiatives, has reportedly become a popular attraction, with a 'Selfie with PM' booth drawing significant public interest.

National Volleyball Camp Nurturing Talent from Government Schools

A national volleyball camp is currently underway in Noida, dedicated to honing the talents of students from government schools. This initiative, highlighted on Wednesday, June 17, provides a crucial platform for young athletes to develop their skills and potentially pursue sports at a higher level, fostering grassroots talent development.

Weather & Outlook

Overcast skies expected in Noida today, with temperatures between 25°C and 38°C

Noida is experiencing clear skies this morning with a temperature of 31.5°C. For the rest of Wednesday, June 17, the forecast indicates overcast conditions, with temperatures expected to range between a minimum of 25°C and a maximum of 38°C. Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely across the Delhi-NCR region over the coming days, with maximum temperatures remaining around 34°C.

Weather: Clear sky — 31.5°C. Today: Overcast, 25°C – 38°C.

Noida Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Noida continues its rapid development, these stories reflect both progress and the challenges that accompany growth. The coming days will likely see further updates on the expressway project, the impact of the new airport, and ongoing dialogues between authorities and residents regarding local issues. Vigilance and engagement remain key as the city navigates its evolving landscape.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).