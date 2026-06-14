NTA Launches ‘Pariksha Karmayogi’ Programme To Strengthen Exam Conduct Ahead of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched 'Pariksha Karmayogi: Capacity-Building Programme for Examination Officials', a nationwide training initiative aimed at improving the supervision and conduct of offline examinations, including the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-examination. The programme, hosted on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform, seeks to standardise procedures, enhance accountability and equip examination personnel with the skills needed to ensure secure and transparent examinations.

The initiative comes ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam scheduled for June 21, as authorities intensify efforts to reinforce the integrity of national entrance examinations following recent concerns over exam security.

Focus on Training Examination Officials

According to the NTA, the programme has been designed primarily for Centre Superintendents, Invigilators and other officials responsible for conducting pen-and-paper examinations.

The self-paced online course offers structured learning and assessment-based certification to ensure that examination staff across the country follow uniform procedures during national-level tests. The agency said the initiative is intended to improve operational efficiency, procedural compliance and overall accountability at examination centres.

Four Modules Cover Entire Examination Process

The 'Pariksha Karmayogi' programme consists of four modules that guide officials through every stage of the examination process. The modules cover the roles and responsibilities of examination personnel, pre-exam preparations, procedures to be followed on the examination day, and a quick reference guide containing key operational instructions and protocols. Officials who successfully complete the programme will receive certification through the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform.

Move Aimed at Strengthening Exam Integrity

The NTA said the programme is part of broader efforts to make national entrance examinations more secure, transparent and standardised. By introducing uniform training for officials across examination centres, the agency aims to minimise procedural lapses, improve supervision and ensure consistent implementation of examination guidelines during large-scale tests such as NEET UG.

Preparations Underway for NEET UG Re-Exam

The launch comes as the Centre reviews preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda have already held high-level meetings to assess logistical arrangements, security measures and coordination among various agencies to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. Several state governments have also begun reviewing readiness at examination centres.

The NTA has faced increased scrutiny over the conduct of competitive examinations following controversies related to examination security in recent years. In response, the agency has introduced several measures aimed at improving transparency and strengthening operational safeguards.

The launch of 'Pariksha Karmayogi' represents the latest step in those efforts, with the NTA seeking to build a more robust examination system through structured training, standardised procedures and certification of examination officials ahead of major national tests.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).