As a part of the safety awareness and skill development initiative under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, NTPC started a chain of Safety programmes – at least one in every week. This reinforces the commitment of Team Coal Mining towards Mine Safety.

The objective of such technical training sessions is to disseminate information and to share knowledge among in-house executives stationed at various coal mining projects to create a strong safety culture through awareness and implementation of the best safety practices at coal mining projects of NTPC to secure “Zero Incidents”. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Plans Various Activities and Programmes To Celebrate 75 Years of Independence.

Sessions by internal as well as external faculties including OEMs are being organized as a part of ongoing training conducted on variant topics related to “Mine Safety & Best Practices”, “ Use of Information Technology/Digital Initiatives in Mines”, “Sustainable Mining” etc.

Technical sessions on “use of Terrestrial Laser Scanner for dump slope monitoring”, “e-SMP”, “Safety Management Plan implementation”, “Monsoon Preparation in Mines”, “Electrical Safety”, “ Safety features of HEMM” have been organised as part of the training program schedule which has been appreciated by the participants.

To go forward in this direction & to improve the Safety in NTPC’s coal mines, forthcoming sessions will be focusing on Mine Planning, Environmental Social Governance, Mining and Environmental Aspects of the Industry, Design & Optimization of Blasting in Opencast Mines, Fleet Management System & Haul Road Management, Preparatory training for appearing to First class certificate of competency examinations.

