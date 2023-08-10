Jaipur, August 10: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced that the state government will hike OBC reservation from 21 per cent to 26 per cent, and the additional 6 per cent will go to most backward castes within the OBC category. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Formation of 19 New Districts, Says 'State Now Has a Total of 50 Districts' (Watch Video).

