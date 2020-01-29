Odisha: Bus Accident Due to Fog, Seven Killed, 40 Injured

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: ANI)

Taptapani, January 29: At least seven people were killed and 40 others were injured after a bus coming from Rayagada's Tikri village in Odisha met with an accident due to fog on Wednesday.

"Seven people have been killed and 40 are injured in the accident. Injured have been sent to MKCG hospital through ambulance," Sukanta Sethi, chief fire officer, Odisha said. Nashik Bus Accident: Death Toll Climbs to 26 in Maharashtra Mishap.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of seven-person in a tragic road accident at Taptapani."Chief Minster conveys his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and announces an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. Chief Minister also directed the collector and SP Ganjam to expedite relief and rescue operation," Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.