Odisha Family Feud Turns Deadly: 2 Men Allegedly Killed by Relatives in Separate Domestic Disputes

Long-standing domestic grievances and sudden escalations turned tragic in Odisha as two separate family disputes resulted in the deaths of two men, allegedly at the hands of their own relatives. Local authorities have launched investigations into both cases to determine the sequence of events leading up to the homicides. In Cuttack district's Badamba area, local police are investigating the death of Manoj Mallik, a resident of Alara village. According to the official complaint lodged by the victim's father, Basant Mallik, the conflict escalated after Manoj was called over to his in-laws' residence in Karadibandha village by his wife, Laxmipriya Rout.

The victim’s family has alleged that Manoj was severely assaulted and fatally attacked by his wife following prolonged domestic issues. While the victim's family claims clear intent of murder, the case has taken a complicated turn as the accused has reportedly claimed that the death was a suicide. The Athagarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Biswajit Mohanty, confirmed that a formal murder case has been registered at the Badamba Police Station, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death. Odisha Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death in Road Rage Incident in Jharsuguda, Stone Mafia Murders Another in Nayagarh.

In a separate domestic tragedy reported from Bhadrak, another intense family dispute ended in a fatality. Authorities confirmed that a son was taken into custody following an altercation that led to his mother’s death. Initial reports indicate that a heated verbal argument within the household rapidly turned physical, resulting in fatal injuries. Odisha: One Dies After Allegedly Being Attacked by Relatives over Land Dispute; an Accused Apprehended.

These incidents highlight a troubling pattern of domestic disputes escalating into violent crimes across the state. Police officials emphasize that while immediate arrests or detentions are being made based on primary complaints, final charges will rely heavily on medical forensics and detailed interrogation of household members. Further inquiries into both incidents remain underway.

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