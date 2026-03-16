Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, 11 Injured in Devastating Blaze at SCB Medical College ICU in Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Manjhi Announces INR 25 Lakh Compensation (Watch Videos)

Cuttack, March 16: A devastating fire at the Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, claimed the lives of ten patients early Monday morning, while at least eleven hospital staff members sustained injuries during rescue operations. According to officials, the fire broke out between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. in the Trauma Care ICU, where critically ill patients were undergoing treatment. Multiple fire engines were rushed to the hospital, and emergency teams worked to control the blaze and evacuate patients.

Hospital staff sustained burn injuries while rescuing patients from the unit. In total, 23 patients were shifted to other departments and wards as part of the emergency evacuation. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the tragedy. The Chief Minister visited the site to review the situation and ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. He further directed authorities to immediately relocate the affected patients to safe areas to ensure their treatment continues without disruption. Bhubaneswar Supermarket Fire: Massive Blaze Near Dhauli Lingipur, Several People Rescued As Operations Continue (Watch Video).

Expressing his condolences, the Chief Minister announced ₹25 lakh as ex-gratia assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of each deceased person. Addressing the media, the Chief Minister stated that seven critically ill patients died while being shifted to other ICUs and wards, while three more succumbed later, bringing the total death toll to ten. Delhi: Fire Breaks out in Nature Bazaar at Andheria Modh, Engulfs 40 Shops.

Fire at SCB Medical College Trauma Care ICU

🚨 BREAKING : Odisha Fire Accident Fire broke out in the ICU of SCB Medical College, Cuttack early today. ▪️ 10 patients reported dead ▪️ Several injured during evacuation ▪️ Suspected short circuit ▪️ Probe ordered; ex-gratia announced Investigation underway.#Odishapic.twitter.com/4QBRona1NT — Rathnam News (@RathnamNews) March 16, 2026

#WATCH | Odisha: A fire broke out at Trauma Care ICU of S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Fire brigade present at the spot for firefighting operations. Visuals from the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KZVF5wOy4V — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026

CM Mohan Charan Majhi Visits SCB Medical College

VIDEO | Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visits SCB Medical College and Hospital following a fire that erupted in the ICU of the government-run Hospital. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/3tD7cEAZUb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2026

The Chief Minister also met with the patients undergoing treatment and their families, assuring them of full support. He directed the health department and hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for all injured and affected individuals. SCB Medical College and Hospital is one of the largest government-run healthcare facilities in Odisha, serving thousands of patients from across the state.