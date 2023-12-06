Bhubaneswar, December 6: here has been rise in the incidents of crime against women in Odisha, with Mayurbhanj district witnessing registration of the maximum number of cases, according to a latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The report on 'Crime in India, 2022' also presents a detailed district-level account of various crime incidents that occurred in different states including Odisha, last year.

As per the NCRB report, Mayurbhanj district bore the undesirable distinction of being the first in crime cases committed against women. The tribal-dominated district reported 1,788 criminal offences such as assault, murder, rape, kidnapping and abduction of women in the state in 2022. Rise in Crime Against Women: NCRB Date Shows Significant Increase in Crimes Against Women; 31,982 Raped in 2022.

Ganjam is not far behind Mayurbhanj in cases related to crime against women. As many as 1,532 cases were registered in the district. Kendrapara district stood third with 1,476 cases. Mayurbhanj recorded 394 kidnapping and abduction cases of women in 2022 which was the highest among districts. Balasore closely followed Mayurbhanj with 387 cases of kidnapping in 2022.

Mayurbhanj recorded the maximum number of cases related to cyber offences against women registered under the Information Technology Act. The district recorded as many as 45 cases under the IT Act for cybercrime offences against women in the state. As many as 37 cybercrime offences against women were reported in Cuttack in 2022. Crime Against Women Spiked, Delhi Registers Highest Number of Cases Among Metros: NCRB Data.

The report also brought to fore the fact that Mayurbhanj registered third highest assault incidents against women while Kendrapara topped the list in the state. Kendrapara, Khordha and Mayurbhanj registered 792, 639 and 621 assault on women cases, respectively.

Similarly, Mayurbhanj with 120 sexual abuse cases recorded the second highest rape cases in the state in 2022. Koraput witnessed 121 rape cases which was the highest in the state during 2022.

Mayurbhanj and Nuapada districts reported two cases each in which the victim were killed after sexual abuse in 2022. Meanwhile, Mayurbhanj also topped the list of districts with the highest number of sexual offences against girl children in 2022. The district recorded 193 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Violence Act.

