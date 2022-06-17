Bhubaneswar, June 17: In a shocking incident, a minor boy in Odisha's Keonjhar district allegedly killed his mother for not giving him money to purchase new clothes, police said on Friday. This incident occurred at Uparabarada village under Nayakote police station of the mineral-rich Keonjhar district on Thursday.

The accused, a 10-year school dropout had requested his mother to give Rs 500 to buy new clothes on the occasion of the Raja celebration. However, his mother Muga Santa refused, Nayakote police station inspector-in-charge, Swarnamani Hembram told IANS over phone.

"As Muha refused to provide money despite his repeated requests, he attacked her with an axe. She died on the spot. The boy also tried to slit her throat even after her death," she said. The boy, who was studying in class 5, had last year stopped going to school. His father died five years back, Swarnamani said. Gujarat Shocker: 35-Year-Old Mentally Unstable Woman Abandons Twins in Surat Hospital.

The Nayakote police sent the body for post-mortem examination and registered a case. The accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2022 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).