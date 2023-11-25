Odisha Shocker: ‘Lovelorn’ Youth Tries to Kidnap College Girl at Gunpoint in Balasore’s Kamarda, Arrested

Puri, November 25: A lovelorn youth tried to abduct a girl student at gunpoint on Friday, causing fear among the students of Surendra Nath College at Kamarda in the district. The students managed to catch the accused, Braja Gopal Das (23) of the Mahagab area in Kamarda, and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

According to a report published by the New Indian Express, a female student was saved from a kidnapping attempt by her classmates during a sports event at Pira Padia. The event was part of the Integrated Youth Development Programme and was held near the college. The kidnapper, identified as Braja, entered the ground with a gun and tried to grab the girl. She managed to escape with other girls, while some boys confronted Braja and disarmed him. They also beat him up severely. Odisha Shocker: Villagers Kill Man in Kendrapara, Suspecting Him to Be a Witcraft Practitioner; Culprits Absconding.

The college staff alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested Braja. The police said that Braja had a one-sided crush on the girl and wanted to abduct her after she rejected him. The police found a gun and three bullets on Braja and booked him under section 25 of the Arms Act. He will be taken to court after completing the formalities. Odisha Shocker: Woman Chops Off Husband’s Genitals for Suspecting Her Fidelity in Angul.

In another incident, two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old woman who was stabbed and bludgeoned to death in Deogarh town on April 4. The accused were identified as Aswini Sandhu (34) of Rengali and Shyam Khadia (29) of Ainthapali in Sambalpur district. Police said the duo killed Rita Kumari Sahu, an employee of a non-banking finance corporation (NBFC), for refusing the marriage proposal of Sandhu.

