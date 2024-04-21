Mumbai, April 21: In a shocking incident in Odisha, a 39-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife's paramour to death in Jajpur district. Police officials said the accused killed the deceased, Jaydev Mahalik (26), for allegedly blackmailing his wife with her nude photos. After killing his wife's lover, the accused, identified as Manas Ranjan Panda, surrendered before the police.

According to a report in the Times of India, the alleged murder incident occurred on Saturday, April 20, in Odisha's Jajpur district. Cop said the deceased befriended Panda's wife during his frequent visits to their home. Subsequently, he developed a relationship with her. During their relationship, the deceased also sliced nude photos and videos of Panda's wife on his mobile phone. Odisha Shocker: Tribal Man Hacks Parents to Death in Keonjhar Over Family Dispute.

Later, Jaydev blackmailed her for sexual favours. An officer said Jaydev had been blackmailing Panda's wife for sexual favours for more than three years. Two years ago, the accused had filed an FIR against Jaydev and even alleged that Jaydev raped his wife. Back then, the police arrested Jaydev, but after he was released from jail, he once again developed a relationship with Manas's wife during his absence.

A few days ago, Panda learned that Jaydev was blackmailing his wife with some obscene photos. Angered over this, Panda barged into Jaydev's house on Saturday, April 21, and brutally killed him with a knife. After the incident, the police seized the blood-stained knife from the spot. Cops also said that Panda surrendered before them. Odisha Shocker: Tea Stall Owner Dies of Heart Attack Due to Loud Music in Rourkela, DJ Held.

The accused has been booked under section 302 of the India Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the police have sent Jaydev's body to Jajpur Govt Hospital for postmortem and have launched a probe in connection with the murder.

