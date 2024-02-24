Keonjhar, February 24: In a tragic turn of events, three members of a family from Barigaon village in Ghatagaon lost their lives on Friday morning. Kande Munda (59) and his son Laxman Munda (34) were fatally injured in a road accident while on their way to the Bankapatuli weekly market.

TOI reported that their two-wheeler was hit by an iron-laden truck near Pipilia market. Despite being rushed to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital, both were declared dead on arrival. ‘Burqa Hides Your Beautiful Face’: Chennai Cop Suspended for Harassing Woman Seeking Stolen Vehicle Recovery.

The news of the accident led to another tragedy when Samara Munda (45), brother of Kande’s father, suffered a heart attack upon hearing the news and subsequently died at the hospital. Bihar: Female Teacher Takes Students to Temple to Swear by Deities as Rs 35 Goes Missing From Purse, Transferred.

The incident sparked outrage among the locals, who blocked the road at the accident spot demanding compensation for the bereaved family.

Ghatagaon police intervened, and the blockade was lifted around 11 am after assurances from the administration to address their demands. The truck involved in the accident has been seized, and its driver has been arrested.

In another news, a female teacher from a primary school in Banka district was transferred by the Education Department on Friday following allegations of inappropriate conduct. The teacher, Neetu Kumari, allegedly took all the students to a nearby temple to make them swear they had not stolen Rs 35 from her purse.

The incident occurred at a school in Asmanichak village, Rajaun block, where Kumari was the only teacher on duty among a total of 122 students. The villagers and parents demanded action against Kumari, threatening to halt the school’s operations if no action was taken.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2024 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).