Puri, February 20: A minor girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house in the Konark area of Odisha's Puri district after being sexually abused by her father, police said on Sunday. The incident came to light on Saturday night when the girl's mother found her body and rushed her to Gop Community Health Centre (CHC), where she was declared dead.

According to the Times of India report, the girl's father had been sexually assaulting her for the past few days, despite his wife's warnings. Unable to cope with the trauma, the girl decided to end her life. The police reached the spot after getting the information and sent the body for post-mortem. The accused father is on the run, and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him. Odisha Horror: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide by Self Immolation.

No complaint has been filed by the family members of the deceased yet, but the police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation into the matter. Odisha: Class X Student Found Hanging in Hostel's Washroom Hours Before Board Exam in Balangir District; Suicide Suspected.

In another news, a class 10 student in Odisha’s Bolangir district allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room on Monday night, police said. The incident was reported a day before the Class 10 matric examination was to begin on Tuesday. According to police officials, the boy was a student of a private residential school. On Monday night, the school authorities found the boy inside his hostel room after which he was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

