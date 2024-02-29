Mumbai, February 29: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a stern reminder to FASTag users, urging them to complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) update by February 29, 2024. Failure to do so could result in bank account deactivation or blacklisting, rendering FASTags unusable at toll plazas. This initiative aims to curb the issuance of multiple FASTags for single vehicles and the use of FASTags without KYC, contravening RBI guidelines.

NHAI emphasises the importance of timely KYC updates to ensure uninterrupted toll payment experiences on national highways. FASTag has streamlined the electronic toll collection system, boasting a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over eight crore users across the country. FASTags With Incomplete KYC To Be Deactivated Post January 31, Know How to Avoid it.

Steps to Update FASTag KYC:

Log in to IHMCL Customer Portal: Visit https://fastag.ihmcl.com and log in using your registered mobile number and password or OTP. Access Your Profile: From the dashboard menu, select "My Profile" on the left side to view your KYC status and other submitted details. One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: FASTags Without KYC Link To Be Deactivated or Blacklisted by Banks After January 31, Says NHAI. Update KYC (if needed): Navigate to the KYC sub-section and select your customer type. Fill in the mandatory fields with required ID proof, address proof documents, and a passport-size photo. Declaration: Confirm the authenticity of the attached documents and proceed with the KYC verification process.

For FASTag issued by NHAI:

Visit https://fastag.ihmcl.com and log in to update KYC online.

For FASTag issued by different banks:

Visit the respective bank's website and log in to update KYC online.

Incomplete KYC notifications will be sent via email, SMS, or the bank's application interface. In light of the challenges faced by Paytm FASTag users, NHAI is considering extending the deadline for its 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative until the end of March. This extension aims to address user concerns and facilitate a smoother transition to the updated system. Users are urged to stay informed about any developments regarding the deadline extension and take necessary actions to comply with the updated requirements.

