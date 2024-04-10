Mumbai, April 10: The Special Intelligence and Investigation Bureau (SIIB) Customs recently arrested two people from Mumbai for allegedly importing marijuana from the United States. The two accused allegedly imported 214 grams of marijuana from the US via a courier service. Officials said that the accused, Akshay Medithi and Karan Mehra, belong to an affluent family in Andheri West.

According to a report in the Times of India, the SIIB Customs arrested the duo during a controlled delivery operation on Monday, April 8. The customs officials took the accused, both residents of Andheri, into custody. Officials said that the accused were charged under the NDPS Act. DRI, Mumbai Customs Destroys 31.948 Kg of Drugs Worth Rs 265 Crore.

Later, they were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. Acting on specific intelligence, the SIIB intercepted a parcel at the foreign post office. On examining the parcel, officials found 214 grams of flowering and fruiting tops of a plant believed to be marijuana. Customs officials prepared a dummy parcel to nab the accused and laid a controlled delivery trap.

The duo fell into the trap. When the dummy delivery agent called the accused for delivery, Akshay Medithi arrived at the post office. He claimed that the parcel was for his brother, Karan Mehra. After this, the official asked Akshay to obtain an authorization letter from his brother. Following this, Mehra visited the post office to collect the parcel and paid a customs duty of Rs 2,023. Ugandan Woman Among Two Held with Rs 12.40 Lakh Drugs in Navi Mumbai.

Soon after he made the payment, the officials nabbed the duo and took them into custody. After arresting the accused, the officials also raided their homes and found 6.36 grams of hashish at Medithi's house. Later, the two confessed to procuring the drugs with the intention of selling them to their friends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2024 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).