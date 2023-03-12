Bengaluru, March 12: A 43-year-old man lost Rs 1 lakh in a quest to make a recharge of mare Rs 5 only. He was duped by a fraud person masquerading as a customer care executive. The contractor wanted to change his DTH plan, and he googled to search for the customer care number.

He wanted to add Kannada channels to his DTH plan. The dubious man claimed to be from a DTH company. The contractor recieved calls from three different numbers, but the man was the same.

According to a news report published in The Times of India, he got the link on January 16. However, the link was not working. So, this man sent him another link on WhatsApp. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Woman of Rs 11 Lakh on Pretext of Providing ‘Youtube Likes’ Job, Five Arrested.

The caller asked the contractor to click the link and add UPI ID to the designated space. The contractor followed the instructions, but no money was deducted from the account. On the same night, the money was deducted in two instalments. Cyber Fraud in Delhi: Television Producer Duped of Rs 61,900 While Booking Doctor's Appointment Online.

First, Re 1 was deducted and then Rs 99,000. The contractor called the east CEN crime police, who assured him that the money could be reversed if they talked to a bank where his money had moved.

