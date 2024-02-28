Gurugram, February 28: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old dairy farmer from Gurgaon’s Pandala, identified as Sukhbir, fell victim to an online scam while attempting to expand his business. Sukhbir was deceived into paying an advance of Rs 22,000 in four installments for the purchase of four cows, only to discover later that there were no cows for sale.

India Today reported that Sukhbir found a contact number on Google to purchase a cow and began receiving photos of cows on his WhatsApp number. He transferred a total of Rs 22,999 between January 19 and 20, before realising he had been scammed. Tinder Dating Scam in Mumbai: Colaba Woman Duped of Rs 8.2 Lakh by Man She Met on Dating App.

Sukhbir’s son, Parveen, explained that his father had found the link to the website while watching YouTube videos. The accused had initially quoted a price of Rs 35,000 for a cow, which they reduced to Rs 95,000 for four cows. Online Scam in Bengaluru: Woman Tries to Buy Four Dozen Eggs for Rs 49, Duped of Rs 48,000; Case Registered.

They claimed the cows would be given under the name of a gaushala. However, after making several payments and being asked for more money, Sukhbir became suspicious and lodged a complaint.

During the police investigation, it was discovered that the money paid by Sukhbir was transferred to an Axis Bank account. A notice has been issued to the relevant account, which has been frozen, and to the bank to obtain records. The investigation is ongoing, and an FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections of cheating (419 and 420) against unknown persons.

