Hyderabad, March 16: Looking for online escort services proved too costly for two senior executives - one from an IT major and another from a leading pharma company - who were duped of lakhs in two separate incidents. Both the victims approached police after the accused stopped responding to their calls and threatened them.

TOI reported that a 30-year-old data scientist for an IT giant, in his complaint to cops on Tuesday evening, said that on January 15 he searched on Telegram for call girls and found two telegram users who shared a weblink of VIP high profile call girls with phone numbers. Mumbai Police Arrest Man Who Posed as Andhra Pradesh CM to Dupe Electronics Retail Chain of Rs 12 Lakh.

The victim called the numbers and a person who was speaking hindi offered escort services and asked the victim to pay Rs 4,500 as registration which he did. UPI Fraud in Mumbai: 'Drunk' Police Constable Duped of Rs 80,000 by 'Friend' While Partying in Colaba.

The fraudsters collected his address, Aadhaar and PAN details and sent details of a star hotel near his house. The accused later took Rs 1.96 lakh from the victim for the escort service assuring him that some of it will be refunded later.

However, when the victim was asked for Rs 80,000 more instead of confirming an appointment, he became suspicious. When the victim hesitated in paying more, the accused started blackmailing him and threatened to post his details on social media with his photo accusing him of links with call girls. They also threatened to lodge a police complaint against him.

He later approached cops and lodged a complaint against the accused. Police registered a case against unknown offenders under IPC section 420 (cheating) and section 66-D of the IT Act.

In another similar incident which took place on February 26, a 42-year-old deputy manager of a pharma major on Monday alleged that he received a message from an unknown number asking him if he was interested in dating and short-term romance with female friends. The victim paid Rs 2.5 lakh, but the fraudsters asked him to pay more money after which he became suspicious. Cops are probing the case.

