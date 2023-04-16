Indore, April 16: Cases of cyber crime are rising day by day. Fraudsters are finding ways to dupe gullible people of their hard earned money. In another such incident, a woman was duped of Rs 70,000 by unidentified persons on the pretext of earning money by liking YouTube videos. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Madhumita Roy.

TOI reported that the accused started paying her for the work and later demanded money to release her stuck payment. The woman in her complaint to the police said that she had received a message on Telegram from unidentified people. Online Fraud in Bengaluru: Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh While Making Rs 5 Top-Up Recharge to Change DTH Plan.

The cyber criminals offered her a job opportunity where all she needed to do was like YouTube videos and send screenshots. The accused promised to pay Rs 50 for each like and an earning of Rs 5,000 daily by liking videos. In the start, the accused paid the woman for her work. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Woman of Rs 11 Lakh on Pretext of Providing ‘Youtube Likes’ Job, Five Arrested.

The accused first asked her to deposit some amount in order to withdraw her pending payment. When she did this, some other person involved in the Telegram group fraudulently raised the payment to Rs 80,000. The accused then asked all the members of the group to make the same payment in order to withdraw their money and promised to return the amount.

Upon realising that she was duped by the fraudsters, the woman approached the police. On the basis of the woman's complaint the police registered a case. An investigation has been launched into the matter. Police are yet to arrest anyone with regards to the incident.

In another similar case, a Borivali-based garments dealer was duped of Rs 1.5 lakh while he was trying to book railway tickets for his family members. Cyber criminals did the act using a mix of malicious apps and a link.

