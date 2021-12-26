Mumbai, December 26: A 60-year-old retired banker was duped for Rs 12.50 lakh by online fraudsters in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai. The fraudsters lured the woman into paying the amount to their accounts by promising her a prize of Rs 7.5 lakh. The incident took place in August this year. The woman is a resident of Malad. The victim registered a complaint with the Malad police station. Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

The complainant was the chief manager at the Navsari branch of a nationalised bank. According to a report published in The Free Press Journal, the fraudsters sent a letter in the name of the victim GST a the bank's branch office. The letter was purportedly from a home shopping company. The official of the bank sent the letter to the woman's address.

There was a scratch card inside the letter. After the woman scratched the card, there was a prize of Rs 7.5 lakh mentioned on it. The woman contacted the number written on the letter. The person who picked the call told her that she had won a lottery it on the occasion of the company's 12 anniversary. The accused explained the procedure to the woman to claim the prize money. Online Fraud In Pune: Farmer Duped Of Rs 2.06 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Customer Relations Assistant Of Mumbai-Based LPG Company.

As per the report, the fraudster also took the bank details of the woman. She was reportedly asked to pay different amounts as various charges, including Rs 8,250 for Service Tax, Rs 22,500 as GST and 45,000 for income tax. Later, the fraudster asked the woman to pay Rs 1.50 lakh for the delay in the payment. In total, the woman paid Rs 12.50 lakhs to the account numbers provided by the accused.

However, after receiving the payment, the fraudster switched off his mobile. The woman then approached the police and lodged the complaint. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered an FIR against an unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. Notably, the woman retired from the job last year.

