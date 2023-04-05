Mumbai, April 5: In yet another case of cheating and online fraud, an Andheri-based businessman has been duped to the tune of Rs 7.26 lakh by cyber frauds. Police officials said that the incident took place when the man was trying to buy equipment from the website of an international electronics company. The victim has been identified as Ankit Sachdev.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light on Sunday when Sachdev approached the Meghwadi Police Station and lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for fraud. In his complaint, Sachdev who owns a medical equipment manufacturing unit was reportedly trying to buy electronic parts online for the same. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Mira Road Woman Duped to Tune of Rs 6 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters While Shopping for Towels Online; Case Registered.

'My Transaction Didn't Go Through'

A police officer said on February 6 afternoon, Sachdev was making a purchase from the official website of a well-known electronics company called Arrow. "My bill was around $4,813 ( ₹4,50,000). I tried to pay from my laptop first but the transaction didn’t go through. Thinking that there was some problem with my device, I tried to make the same purchase from my mobile phone," the FIR said.

When Sachdev tried making the payment the second time, the transaction failed once again. Following this, he received a call from an unknown number. Sachdev told cops that as soon as he answered the phone, the call got disconnected. He once again tried to make the payment but this time connected his account with another bank. However, the transaction failed again. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

Post this, Savhdev gave up on his purchase and moved on. An officer said that when Sachdev checked his bank account, he noticed several unauthorized transactions which had taken place. He immediately alerted the bank and followed all due procedures with them. Later, he approached the police.

