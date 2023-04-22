Mumbai, April 22: Despite authorities regularly making people aware about cases of cybercrime, instances of online fraud are on the rise. Gullible people are being duped of their hard earned money. Now, in one such instance, a Malad woman lost Rs 3.57 lakh in a 'gift fraud' to a man who befriending her on social media by introducing himself as a US citizen recently.

TOI reported that the 29-year-old victim, A Amulya, was lured by the accused after he told her that he had sent a gift from the US and shared the consignment tracking receipt to her via WhatsApp.

In her complaint to the police Amulya said that she got a friend request from one Jacobz Arsenio on social media. The cops are now tracking bank details of two Indians - Pranshu Gupta and Harjeet Singh - to whose account Amulya transferred money sought as taxes to claim the gift containing a huge sum of US dollar, said an officer of Kurar police station. Online Fraud in Indore: Woman Loses Rs 70,000 While Trying to Earn Money by Liking YouTube Videos.

Last week, the accused US friend had informed Amulya that he was sending the gift to her office address. Subsequently, she got calls from people asking her to pay various amounts for different taxes to claim the US dollars in the parcel. She later realised that she had been duped and approached police. Online Fraud in Bengaluru: Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh While Making Rs 5 Top-Up Recharge to Change DTH Plan.

This comes after an indore woman was duped of Rs 70,000 by unidentified persons on the pretext of earning money by liking YouTube videos. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Madhumita Roy.

The accused started paying her for the work and later demanded money to release her stuck payment. The woman had received a message on Telegram from unidentified people after which she was duped.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2023 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).