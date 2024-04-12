Mumbai, April 12: A 24-year-old cricket enthusiast from Ghatkopar, Mumbai, fell victim to an online scam, losing Rs 70,000 to fraudsters exploiting the popularity of fantasy sports platforms like Dream11. The victim, who runs a furniture shop, was promised a winning team for the platform that could earn him crores of rupees.

According to an Indian Express report, the victim was preparing a team on Dream11 last Saturday when a friend introduced him to an individual on Telegram who claimed to provide winning teams. The individual asked for Rs 2,000 for a month-long membership during which they would provide him with the winning team. The victim made the payment, after which he was told to speak to a 'superior' who would call him soon. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Scammers Ask Woman to Download AnyDesk App, Dupes Her of Rs 4.4 Lakh While Booking Dubai Air Tickets in Juhu.

The 'superior' contacted the victim a few hours later and asked him to pay an additional Rs 20,000 to book a particular winning slot. The next day, the stranger called again to inform that a particular slot was booked for which he demanded another Rs 3,000. The victim ended up paying a total of Rs 69,999 in a series of transactions and also provided his Dream11 user ID and password to the fraudsters. Online Fraud: Woman Loses Rs 80 Lakh to Conman She Met on Matrimonial App.

The victim realised he was being duped when the fraudsters called him again on Wednesday to say that he had won Rs 1 crore as promised, but would have to pay another Rs 35,000 as withdrawal charges to transfer the money.

The Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar has registered a case against the fraudsters. The investigation is ongoing.

