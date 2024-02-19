Mumbai, February 19: A 46-year-old businessman ended up losing Rs 8.43 lakh after cybercriminals, posing as employee of FedEx courier service and police officers, targeted him. The fraudsters claimed that a case was filed against the victim, Vijay Nair in connection with a drug courier parcel and forced him into transfering money. An FIR was registered against an unidentified person at Oshiwara police station on February 17. This incident comes after, a Gurugram man fell victim to cybercriminals who swindled him of Rs 56 lakh by falsely claiming that he has ties to the Mumbai underworld.

Free Press Journal reported that Nair, a resident of Lokhandawla Complex, Andheri West lodged a complaint with the police stating that the ordeal started on February 17, when he received a phone call from an unknown number, claiming to be from FedEx. The caller, posing as customer care service of the courier company claimed that a consignment containing two kilos of clothes, an expired passport, four ICICI credit cards, and 700 grams of MD (Mephedrone) was seized by customer officers at Mumbai Airport. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Scammers Ask Woman to Download AnyDesk App, Dupes Her of Rs 4.4 Lakh While Booking Dubai Air Tickets in Juhu.

He then received a call from another fraudster identifying himself as Cyber officer Pradip Sawant via Skype. Nair, was further connected to a man impersonating as Deputy Commissioner of Police. The fraudster obtained Nair's bank details stating that they needed to assess his bank account, and persuaded Nair to transfer a total of Rs 8.43 lakh to the fraudster's Punjab National Bank account. Loan Fraud in Mumbai: Man Forges His Aadhar Card and Other Documents, Replaces Father's Name With Employer's To Take Rs 26 Lakh Loan; Booked.

Online scam has been rampant in various places across the country. In a very similar incident, a Gurugram man was defrauded of Rs 56 lakh by cybercriminals claiming to have connections with the Mumbai underworld. On February 11, Debraj Mitra received a call about a consignment from Taiwan containing narcotics. He was later put under surveillance via Skype call with conmen who coerced him in paying a staggering amount of Rs 56,70,000.

