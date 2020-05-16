Ordnance Factory Board Corporatised, Not Privatised; Will be Listed on Stock Market: Nirmala Sitharaman in 4th Trance of Economic Package

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 16: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the fourth tranche of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The press meet on Saturday was focussed on explaining the structural reforms which government intends to bring in the defence, coal production and civil aviation sectors. Sitharaman clarified that the Ordnance Factory Board - which is in charge of domestic defence productions - is being corporatised and not privatised. ‘Commercial Mining in Coal Sector to Start, Govt Monopoly to End’, Announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman as Part of 4th Tranche of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package.

"Wee intended to improve autonomy, accountability and efficiency in ordnance supplies by the corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board," Sitharaman said, while stressing that this should not be confused as privatisation of local defence production. Further, she added that the Board would be listed on the stock market.

The first three tranches of Sitharaman's announcements were focussed on revamping the agriculture and MSME sectors, and alleviating the plight of migrant labourers and urban poor. On Friday, the Finance Minister said the Centre would be dedicating Rs 1 lakh crore towards strengthening the farm-gate infrastructure.

This was preceded by announcement to provide free food grains of upto 5 kg to even those without ration cards for next three months. The measure will cost the Centre Rs 3,500 crore, Sitharaman had announced on Thursday, as she also listed other measures aimed at aiding the stranded migrants and street vendors who are severely affected by the lockdown.

In the first trance, the Finance Minister had announced a grant of loans upto Rs 3 lakh crore to MSME sector without any collateral. The provident fund (PF) and tax collected at source (TCS) rates were also reduced to raise the take-home salaries of employees in the organised sector.