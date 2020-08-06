New Delhi, August 6: Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava on Thursday reacted to Pakistan's new political made that includes Indian territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and parts of Gujarat. "This type of absurd claims shows that Pakistan wants to take control of more areas by using cross border terrorism," MEA said. Pakistan Cabinet Approves New Map Including PoK, Parts of India's Gujarat and Ladakh.

The new political map by Pakistan has territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It also includes Manavadar and Junagadh regions of Gujarat. "This new map has been endorsed by Pakistan's cabinet, opposition and the Kashmiri leadership. This map is as per the aspirations of the entire nation as well as the people of Kashmir," Pakistan PM Imran Khan had said. Pakistan Includes Indian Territories in New Political Map, India Calls It an Exercise in 'Political Absurdity'.

This type of absurd claims shows that Pakistan wants to take control of more areas by using cross border terrorism: MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Pakistan's new map that includes Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and parts of western Gujarat pic.twitter.com/K9HGgDXBct — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The map was released on Tuesday, August 4, a day ahead of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan had earlier said that it would observe August 5 as "Black Day" in objection to abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier, the government of India had called Pakistan's new political map as "exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our union territories of Jammu Kashmir and of Ladakh." The government further said that Pakistan's assertions have neither legal validity of international credibility.

