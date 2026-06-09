'Pakistan’s Factory Of Hate': India Says Islamabad’s Deep State Survives on Anti-India Sentiment, Rejects ‘Fitna Al Hindustan’ Label at UNSC (Watch Video)

India delivered a sharp rebuke to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, accusing its neighbor of operating an organized campaign of misinformation to divert attention from its deep-seated domestic crises. Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, strongly rejected Islamabad’s recent efforts to brand internal militant groups operating within its own borders as "Fitna al Hindustan."

According to Indian officials, Pakistan’s establishment has recently issued official notifications directing its state agencies to use the religious-sounding terminology to imply that these domestic militant groups are operating at India's behest. Islamabad, however, has not provided any evidence to substantiate these claims. "Pakistan coming up with official notifications, directing its government agencies to start referring to groups inside its own borders as 'Fitna al Hindustan', is nothing but officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology," Parvathaneni said. 'Loud and Clear': India Tells Pakistan at UN That Jammu and Kashmir Will Always Remain Part of India.

The Indian envoy stated that the narrative is a deliberate attempt by Pakistan’s "deep state" and military establishment to manufacture external enmity and maintain animosity toward India, thereby ensuring its own survival and political grip on power. "Blaming neighbours for its own failures is an old Pakistani habit. This attempt to hoodwink the world will fail," Ambassador Parvathaneni added, emphasizing that the campaign functions as "an organised factory of hate" meant to keep the Pakistani population distracted from escalating political and economic challenges at home.

The statement also drew attention to Pakistan's changing political landscape, highlighting recent constitutional adjustments as evidence of the military establishment's tightening control over civilian governance. In addition to the misinformation row, India strongly criticized Pakistan's recent military operations along the Afghan border, which have reportedly resulted in significant civilian casualties. Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul escalated sharply earlier this year following cross-border Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan. India Slams Pakistan's 'trade and Transit Terrorism' and Deadly Afghan Airstrikes at UNSC.

'Old Pakistani Habit To Blame Neighbours'

STORY | India at UNSC: Pak's 'Fitna al Hindustan' narrative 'officially sponsored misinformation' India on Monday hit out at Pakistan at the UN, slamming Islamabad’s decision to refer to groups inside its own borders as 'Fitna al-Hindustan' as nothing but "officially sponsored… pic.twitter.com/EbJmxRMwPi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 8, 2026

"Let me reiterate. Dressing up a massacre as a military operation does not absolve the perpetrator. Killing, maiming and orphaning civilians is not counter terrorism," Parvathaneni stated during the session. He concluded by pointing out the contradiction in Islamabad's diplomatic stance regarding regional stability, stating, "espousing high principles of international law and Islamic solidarity while mercilessly carrying out air strikes during the holy month of Ramadan is the perfect example of hypocrisy."

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