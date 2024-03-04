Palghar, March 4: In a shocking incident in Palghar, a 35-year-old man allegedly strangled his 32-year-old wife to death following a domestic dispute. The accused has been identified as Kanisk Surendra Patil. After killing his wife, Krutali, the accused took her to the hospital, claiming she was unconscious from a suicide attempt. The alleged incident took place on Saturday, March 2, at their home in Boisar.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused had a quarrel with his wife over a domestic issue on Saturday night. Their fight turned worse and Patil ended up strangulating his wife to death. Police suspect the alleged murder to have taken place between 2 am and 5 am. Mumbai Shocker: Man Found With Scissors in Stomach on Public Bridge in Vile Parle After Heated Argument Leads to Physical Fight; Accused Arrested.

After killing his wife, Patil called his in-laws and informed them about Krutali falling unconscious. Amid all this, he took his wife to the Rural Hospital at Boisar, claiming she attempted suicide. A doctor at the hospital reported that the patient was brought dead and informed the MIDC police. Police officials said that the couple had a love marriage in 2017.

The two belonged to different castes. An officer privy to the case said that Patil owns a garage at Pasthal in Boisar and is a local functionary of a political party. During preliminary examination, cops found marks on the neck of Krutali's body. This led the police to suspect that Patil killed his wife. Furthermore, the primary postmortem report led to the conclusion that Kurtali died due to suffocation. Maharashtra: ‘Mentally Disturbed’ Man Kills 2 Senior Citizens with Axe in Palghar, Accused Arrested.

This confirmed that the victim's neck was pressed. Post this, the police interrogated Patil and after questioning, he confessed to his crime. The police arrested Patil and presented him before a court which granted them his custody. An officer said that the couple has a four-and-a-half-year-old son.

