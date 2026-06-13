Palghar Shocker: Woman Government Staff Hacked 8 Times on Neck, Back by Court Peon; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A 27-year-old woman government employee was left in critical condition after a man attacked her with a sickle multiple times in Maharashtra's Palghar on Friday evening. The accused, identified as Amol Mule, a court peon, fled the scene and remains at large.

The incident took place at around 6:15 pm when the victim, Snehal Sawant, an employee of the revenue department at the Palghar district collector's office, was walking on the road.

Brutal Attack Caught on CCTV

According to police, Amol Mule ran towards Snehal Sawant from behind and struck her with a sickle approximately eight times on her neck, back, shoulders, and waist. Even after she fell to the ground, the attacker continued to strike her multiple times before fleeing the spot. Palghar Shocker: Football Coach Arrested for Raping Minor Player for 3 Years, Used Videos To Blackmail Her.

Peon Attacks Woman Government Employee With Sickle in Palghar (Disturbing Visuals)

Horrific attack on woman employee in Palghar. A peon from the Collector’s office grabbed a female colleague by the neck on a public road and repeatedly attacked her with a sharp weapon. The brutal video is now viral. This is not just an individual crime, it reflects complete… pic.twitter.com/EeYc9Np6la — GarudEyeIntel | OSINT 🇮🇳 (@GarudEyeIntel) June 13, 2026

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The accused left his bag and the weapon at the scene before escaping.

Bystanders Rushed to Help

A passerby noticed Snehal Sawant lying on the road and stopped. Within minutes, eight to ten people gathered at the spot. She was initially rushed to a rural hospital in Palghar before being referred to another facility due to the severity of her injuries. Her condition remains critical. Chandigarh Murder Caught on Camera: Masked Gunmen Storm Medical Store, Cashier Shot Dead in Broad Daylight; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Police Launch Manhunt

Palghar police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation. A forensic team also visited the site and collected evidence. Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh personally visited the scene to assess the situation.

Officials have set up blockades and launched a search operation to trace the accused. Police said the motive behind the attack is not yet clear and further investigation is underway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).