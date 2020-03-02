PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Fine of Rs 10,000 For Failing to Link PAN With Aadhaar Card by March 31

Aadhaar-PAN Linking (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mumbai, March 2: Those individuals who fail to link their PAN cards with Aadhaar by the end of March 31, 2020, will not only have their cards inoperative but could also face a fine upto Rs 10,000 for using an inoperative PAN card. The Tax Department has said this in a fresh notification.

According to an Income Tax Department, if the PAN card becomes inoperative, then the assessing officer shall levy Rs 10,000 under section 272 B of the Income-tax Act. Nearly 17.58 crore PANs had not been linked to Aadhaar, according to Income Tax department as of February 15. Aadhaar-PAN Linking: Over 17 Crore PAN Cards to Become Inoperative After 31 March if Not Linked with UIDAI, Says Income Tax Department.

Here's a list of few steps to link your PAN card with Aadhaar:

Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on "Link Aadhaar" ( Direct Link ) on the e-filing website.

) on the e-filing website. In the next step, the user is required to fill details such as PAN, Aadhaar number, and the name as per the Aadhaar card.

In the last and the final step, enter the captcha code and click on the submit button. Once submitted successfully, a message will appear saying "PAN is successfully linked to Aadhaar".

Earlier this month, the Income Tax Department informed that more than 17 crore PAN cards will become inoperative if not linked with the Aadhar by end of March. It may be recalled that the deadline for linking of PAN and Aadhar has been extended several times and the latest deadline ends on 31 March 2020.