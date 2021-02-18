New Delhi, February 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction with students – Pariksha Pe Charcha is back. Students get an opportunity to interact with PM Modi directly and share their concerns regarding the upcoming exams.

On Thursday, PM took to Twitter to share that "‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress." Braille Edition of Exam Warriors, Book Authored by PM Narendra Modi, Released by Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Here are things to know:

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will be fully online. Students from all over the world to take part. It will also include parents and teachers. "It’ll be a fun-filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in #PPC2021 in large numbers," said PM Modi. Pariksha Pe Charcha was first conducted in 2018 and this would be the fourth event. The event will be telecasted live from Delhi. Here's how to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha: Students can take part by clicking on the link- https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2021/ The entries are now open and interested people can participate till March 14, 2021. Among the entries, select students, parents and teachers would be rewarded with a special award. From among the winners, few select special winners will get an opportunity to directly interact with the PM and also get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph with the Prime Minister.



