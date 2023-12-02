New Delhi, December 2: Ahead of the Parliament's Winter Session beginning on December 4, an all-party meeting is underway at the Parliament Library building. The meeting began on Saturday to deliberate on a host of issues related to Parliament's Winter session. Parliament Winter Session 2023: Three Bills To Replace Criminal Laws Among Many Others Listed for Winter Session

The all-party meeting is attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal and others. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and Pramod Tiwari were also in attendance. The Winter Session is scheduled to have 15 sittings until December 22. Parliament Winter Session 2023: Centre to Table Seven New Bills in Upcoming Winter Session

#WATCH | Delhi: An all-party meeting is underway at the Parliament Library building, ahead of the winter session of Parliament. The winter session of Parliament, 2023 will begin from December 4 and continue till December 22. pic.twitter.com/PSwDtGFyPk — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

All party leaders are expected to consider key draft legislations, including three bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws. Currently, 37 Bills are pending in Parliament, of which 12 are listed for consideration and passing, and seven Bills for introduction, consideration and passing.

