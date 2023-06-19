Mumbai, June 19: In yet another case of online fraud in Mumbai, a 36-year-old scientist from Andhra Pradesh was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 9 lakh by fraudsters who offered him a part-time job. Police officials said that the scientist, who works with an FMCG company in Mulund fell into a part-time job scam. The police have booked several people for duping the scientist on the pretext of offering him a part-time job.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim, a native of Andhra Pradesh is working with a reputed FMCG firm in Mulund. Cops said that the scientist was on the lookout for a new job. "Around three years ago, he had posted his resume on a job portal website Naukri.com," the officer said. New Online Scam Alert! Man Made To Invest Money in Fake Crypto Platform After Accepting Part-Time Job Offer, Duped of Rs 5 Lakh; Here's How Scamsters Executed the Fraud.

A police officer said that on May 26 last year, the scientist received a WhatsApp message from a person named Ramesh. In his complaint, the victim said that a man named Ramesh asked him if he was interested in a part-time job. The victim said that as he was interested in the job, the accused asked him to join the Telegram app with his mobile number.

The victim said that as soon as he joined the app, he received a message that read, "The task has been successfully applied". Further, the so-called accused sent a link to the victim and asked him to fill in his details. He even asked the victim to pay Rs 200 through a UPI id, to which the victim agreed. Later, the victim received Rs 200 in his account. New 'Like and Earn' Scam: Thane Resident Duped of Rs 14 Lakh by Conman While Trying To Earn Money by Giving Likes and Ratings Online.

After receiving Rs 200, the victim was asked to complete a few more tasks. The accused also told the victim to pay money through UPI ID in order to complete his assignment. Following this, the victim paid a total of Rs 9 lakh in multiple transactions which took place between May 2022 to February 2023. The victim realised he was duped when the accused asked him to play mote tasks in order to withdraw his money.

Finally, the victim approached the cops and lodged a complaint against the accused.

