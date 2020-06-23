New Delhi, June 23: The Union Ministry of AYUSH on Tuesday asked yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to provide details of Coronil and Swasari_Vati -- medicines developed for COVID-19 treatment. Apart from this, the Union Ministry also asked the firm to stop advertising or publicising claims till issue is duly examined.

Informing about the latest development, the Union Ministry said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Ministry has taken cognizance of news in media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for #COVID19 treatment by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. The company asked to provide details of medicines & to stop advertising/publicising such claims till issue is duly examined." Patanjali Launches Ayurvedic COVID-19 Medicine SWASARI_VATI, CORONIL, Baba Ramdev Says Clinical Trial Shows 100% Patients Recovered in 7 Days.

Here's what AYUSH Ministry said:

It also said, "The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID outbreak."

Apart from the Ministry said, "In order to make this Ministry aware of the facts of the aforesaid news and verify the claims, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined."

The Union Ministry also requested concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttrakhand Government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID -19.

Earlier in the day, Patanjali launched the ayurvedic medicine -- coronil -- for treating COVID-19 at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Ramdev said that Patanjali Ayurved has prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence & trial based medicine for coronavirus. Ramdev even claimed that the medicine can cure COVID-19 in 7 days.

