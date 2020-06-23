Haridwar, June 23: Acharya Balkrishna, the CEO of Patanjali Ayurved, on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the Ayurved firm has fulfilled all standard parameters for clinical trials of COVID-19 medicine Swasari_vati and Coronil. Taking to Twitter, Balkrishna said the government at the Centre provides pride and encouragement to Ayurveda and added that the communication gap has been done away. "This govt provides encouragement & pride to Ayurveda. Communication gap has been done away with & we have 100% fulfilled all standard parameters for Randomised Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trials. We've given info for the same to Ministry of AYUSH", Balkrishna said. From Patanjali's Coronil to Glenmark's FabiFlu, Recent Breakthroughs in COVID-19 Medicine Research in India.

The statement comes hours after the AYUSH ministry ordered Patanjali to stop advertising its COVID drug until "issue" is examined. Patanjali has also been asked to provide the details of name and composition of medicine being claimed for COVID-19 treatment. The Ministry also sought details from Baba Ramdev's firm for details of sample size, sites, hospitals where research study was conducted, and ethics panel clearance. The Ministry had also requested concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttrakhand Government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID -19.

Here's the tweet

यह सरकार आयुर्वेद को प्रोत्साहन व गौरव देने वाली है जो communication gap था वह दूर हो गया है व Randomised Placebo Controlled Clinical Trials के जितने भी Standard Parameters हैं उन सबको 100% fullfill किया है इसकी सारी जानकारी हमने आयुष मंत्रालय को दे दी है @moayush @yogrishiramdev pic.twitter.com/0CAMPZ3xvR — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) June 23, 2020

On Tuesday, Yoga guru Ramdev launched the first Ayurvedic medicine to cure coronavirus. Patanjali claimed 'Coronil' and 'Swasari' had shown 100 percent results during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. During the launch today, Balkrishna, the MD of Patanjali Ayurved said the corona kit will have medicines for 30 days. Patanjali claims that its corona medicine kit can also be taken as prevention for coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).