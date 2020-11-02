New Delhi, November 2: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd's immunity booster Swasari Coronil kit has provided a turnover worth Rs 250 crore to the company in last four months. As per the official data disclosed by the company, as many as 2.5 million Coronil kits have been sold during the COVID-19 outbreak. The product was sold on different mediums, online as well as offline stores, through direct marketing and intermediaries. It was also, sold at Patanjali's dispensaries, outlets and ayurvedic centres. Patanjali Launches Ayurvedic COVID-19 Medicine SWASARI_VATI, CORONIL, Baba Ramdev Says Clinical Trial Shows 100% Patients Recovered in 7 Days.

Pantanjali Ayurved Ltd launched the Swasari Coronil Kit on June 23, 2020. It is developed by the Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar. Each Coronil kit consists of three medicines including two in tablet form and one liquid. It work on the respiratory system of the body. The kit is being sold in India as well as oversee markets. 'Immunity Booster' Medicines of Patanjali Being Given to Asymptomatic Coronavirus Patients in Indore.

The company reportedly sold 2.5 million kits, generating a revenue of Rs 250 crore since it's launch till October 18. Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is a India company which manufactured a large range of herbal-natural fast moving consumer goods and ayurvedic medicines. It was founded in 2006 by Yoga-Guru Baba Ramdev and his associate Balkrishna.

