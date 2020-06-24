Uttarakhand, June 24: In the latest development to Patanjali's newly launched "Coronil and Swasari" products, that claim to cure coronavirus, Licence Officer, Uttarakhand Ayurved Department has alleged that licence was issued for immunity booster, cough and fever. He further said that the company didn't mention coronavirus in the application.

"We'll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit (for COVID19, "said the officer. On Tuesday, after the launch of the medicine, the government immediately asked Patanjali Ayurved to stop advertising medicines as "coronavirus cures" until they are verified. Patanjali Launches Ayurvedic COVID-19 Medicine SWASARI_VATI, CORONIL, Baba Ramdev Says Clinical Trial Shows 100% Patients Recovered in 7 Days.

As per Patanjali's application, we issued them license. They didn't mention coronavirus, we only approved license for immunity booster, cough & fever. We'll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit (for COVID19): Licence Officer, Uttarakhand Ayurved Dept pic.twitter.com/I7CWKoJhbK — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

Union Minister Shripad Naik said it is a "good thing" that the yoga teacher has given the country a new medicine but it needs proper permission from his Ayush Ministry. The corona kit priced at Rs 545, which was to be sold across India within a week.

The Ministry on Tuesday asked Patanjali to submit details of sample size, sites and hospitals where the research study was conducted and also for the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance.

