Patiala, March 30: A 46-year-old farmer died and five others were injured in an accident at the Thapar institute-Bhadson road light-point in Patiala yesterday. The deceased farmer, identified as Inderjeet Singh, had been protesting at the light-point against the three new farm laws. The car, which mowed down Inderjeet Singh, was driven by an excise department official Pritpal Singh, who fled the scene after the accident. 45-year-old Farmer Dies by Suicide in UP's Banda.

According to a Telegraph report, the car at high speed rammed into Inderjeet Singh. It then crashed into two other cars and a motorcycle. Following the accident, farmers associated with various organisations held a protest today, demanding the accused official be arrested. They also alleged inaction on police's part and that cops had helped Pritpal Singh escape the accident site. Farmers Protest: Farmer, Heading to Delhi from Punjab to Join Stir, Killed in Road Accident.

In a press note, the farmers demanded Inderjeet Singh be accorded the status of martyr and his family be compensated for the same. While Inderjeet Singh died on the spot, 5 others, including a pregnant woman and two children, also received injuries in the accident. The district administration should bear the expenses of their treatment, said the protesting farmers.

Police booked Pritpal Singh under section 279, 337, 338, 427, 308 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code. He is, however, under treatment at a private hospital. Farmer groups have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws for months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).