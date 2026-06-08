Patna Latest News on June 8th, 2026: Khan Sir Controversy, Bridge Progress & Ebola Alert

Patna: Patna is gripped by a significant legal development as popular educator Khan Sir faces charges in connection with a recent coaching center firing incident, prompting a police search and an anticipatory bail plea. Meanwhile, the city's infrastructure is set to receive a boost with accelerated progress on the vital Patna-Ganga Rail-cum-Road Bridge. Health officials are also on high alert following an Ebola warning, with preparations underway at PMCH to manage potential cases.

Top Stories

Khan Sir Faces Attempted Murder Charges Amid Patna Coaching Center Firing Probe

Popular educator Khan Sir has been named in an FIR for alleged attempted murder and vandalism following a firing incident at his Patna coaching institute on June 2. Police are actively searching for him, with reports indicating he is seeking anticipatory bail to avoid arrest. The incident has also prompted Bihar officials to address coaching rivalry and concerns over safety lapses, with a fire audit revealing deficiencies at Khan Global Studies.

Patna-Ganga Rail-Cum-Road Bridge Project Accelerated Under PM's PRAGATI Platform

The construction of the 4.5 km long Patna-Ganga Rail-cum-Road Bridge project in Bihar is reportedly accelerating, receiving a significant push under the Prime Minister's flagship PRAGATI platform. This crucial infrastructure initiative is expected to enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation across the region, marking a key development for Bihar's infrastructure landscape.

Ebola Alert Issued in Patna; PMCH Secures Beds, Danapur Prepares Observation Center

Bihar has been placed on alert regarding potential Ebola cases in Patna, leading to proactive measures by health authorities. PMCH has secured four beds for observation and treatment, while an observation center has been prepared in Danapur. These steps are being taken to ensure readiness and prompt response in case of any reported Ebola activity in the region.

Civic & Local Government

Minister Credits Nitish Kumar's Vision for Bihar's Growth

A minister has publicly credited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's vision as a driving force behind Bihar's ongoing growth and development. The statement highlights the government's efforts and strategic planning in fostering progress across various sectors within the state.

RJD Workers Protest for Rabri Devi's Security at Patna Residence

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers gathered outside Rabri Devi's residence in Patna, holding sticks and demanding the restoration of security for the Lalu family. The protest underscores concerns regarding the safety of prominent political figures and their families in the state.

Education & Skill Development

Over 1 Lakh Candidates Appear for BEd CET Across Bihar

More than one lakh candidates are appearing for the BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) today across 180 centers throughout Bihar. The examination is a critical step for aspiring teachers seeking admission into Bachelor of Education programs in the state.

Teacher Recruitment Examination Aspirants Detained Outside Patna College

Bihar police reportedly detained several aspirants for the Teacher Recruitment Examination 4.0 outside Patna College. The detentions occurred amidst protests or gatherings related to the recruitment process, highlighting ongoing issues faced by job seekers in the education sector.

Patna University Seismic Telemetry Center Remains Non-Operational, Campus Overgrown

Patna University's seismic telemetry center has not yet become operational, with its campus reportedly overgrown and resembling a jungle. The delay in activating this crucial facility raises concerns about the monitoring of seismic activity in the region and the upkeep of university infrastructure.

Bihar Celebrates First Anniversary of PM Vishwakarma Scheme in Patna

Bihar recently marked the first anniversary of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme with celebrations held in Patna. The scheme aims to support traditional artisans and craftspeople, providing them with training, tools, and financial assistance to boost their livelihoods.

50 Bihar Youths Depart for Punjab Under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programme

Fifty young individuals from Bihar have embarked on a journey to Punjab as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programme. This initiative promotes cultural exchange and understanding between different states, fostering national integration among the youth.

Health & Environment

Polluted Air and Contaminated Water Linked to Rising Cancer Burden in Bihar

A recent report indicates a concerning link between polluted air and contaminated water sources and the increasing cancer burden in Bihar. This highlights significant public health challenges and the urgent need for environmental interventions to mitigate health risks across the state.

Bihar Can Reduce Fertilizer Use by 40% Without Affecting Crop Yield

The Vice Chancellor of Bihar Agricultural University (BAU) stated that Bihar has the potential to reduce its fertilizer usage by up to 40% without negatively impacting crop yields. This suggests opportunities for more sustainable agricultural practices and potential cost savings for farmers.

Crime & Safety

Teenager Killed, Two Injured in Patna Firing Incident

A violent clash in Patna, reportedly stemming from mutual animosity, resulted in a rapid succession of gunfire, leading to the death of one teenager and injuries to two others. Police have launched an investigation into the incident to apprehend those responsible for the fatal shooting.

ITBP Sub-Inspector Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Hospital Roof in Bihar

An ITBP sub-inspector reportedly died by suicide after jumping from the roof of a hospital in Bihar. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Spice Trader Shot Dead During Blackout in Patna, Probe Underway

A spice trader was reportedly shot dead during a power blackout in Patna. Police have initiated a probe into the incident, which occurred amidst darkness, raising concerns about safety and law enforcement during electricity outages.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorms Expected in Patna Today, Highs Near 38°C

Patna is currently experiencing mainly clear skies with a temperature of 38.4°C. However, the forecast indicates a change, with thunderstorms expected throughout the day. Residents should prepare for a high of 38°C and a low of 29°C, and it is advisable to carry an umbrella and stay hydrated.

Weather: Mainly clear — 38.4°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 29°C – 38°C.

Patna Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Patna navigates these varied developments, from legal proceedings involving prominent figures to crucial infrastructure advancements and public health preparedness, the focus remains on ensuring civic stability and progress. Residents will be keen to observe further updates on the Khan Sir case and the continued efforts to enhance the city's infrastructure and health security in the coming days.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).