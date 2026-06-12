Patna Latest News Today on June 12th, 2026: Law and Order Incidents, Monsoon Arrives & Mango Festival

Patna, June 12: Patna is grappling with several law and order challenges this Friday, including a hospital shooting and a high-profile FIR against an educator, highlighting ongoing concerns for public safety. Amidst these developments, the city is also experiencing the arrival of the monsoon, bringing a significant drop in temperatures and prompting preparations for potential waterlogging. Looking ahead, residents can anticipate new public transport initiatives and the commencement of a vibrant Grand Mango Festival.

Top Stories

Murder Accused Shot Inside Patna Hospital, Raising Law and Order Concerns

A murder accused, who was on medical parole, was critically injured after reportedly being shot by four unidentified assailants inside Paras Hospital in Raja Bazaar, Patna, on June 11. This incident has sparked renewed discussions regarding the law and order situation across Bihar.

Patna High Court Seeks State Reply on Khan Sir's FIR Quashing Plea

The Patna High Court has requested a response from the Bihar government concerning educator Khan Sir's plea to quash an FIR lodged against him. This development on June 11 follows a recent firing incident that occurred outside his coaching institute.

Engineer Dies After Sports Complex Gate Collapse in Patna

A 40-year-old engineer, Sajja Murthy, was tragically found crushed under the main gate of a sports complex in Patna on June 11. Police are currently investigating the fatal incident to determine the cause and circumstances.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Receives Abusive Threat Call, FIR Registered

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav reportedly received an abusive and threatening phone call on June 11. An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Police Station in Patna, and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Civic & Local Government

16 New City Bus Routes Selected to Enhance Patna's Public Transportation

Authorities in Patna announced on June 11 the selection of 16 new routes for city bus operations. This initiative aims to significantly enhance public transportation connectivity and accessibility across the city.

Patna to Transform Rajdhani Reservoir into Eco-Tourism Hub by October

Patna is set to transform the Rajdhani Reservoir into a modern eco-tourism destination, with a high-tech Nature Interpretation Centre expected to be completed by October. This project, announced on June 11, aims to promote biodiversity conservation and environmental education.

Patna-Ganga Rail-cum-Road Bridge Project Accelerated by PRAGATI Platform

The 4.5 km long Patna-Ganga Rail-cum-Road Bridge project in Bihar is seeing accelerated progress, attributed to the Prime Minister’s flagship PRAGATI platform, as reported on June 11. This infrastructure development is crucial for enhancing connectivity in the region.

Preparations Intensify in Patna to Prevent Waterlogging Ahead of Monsoon

With the monsoon's arrival, preparations to prevent waterlogging in Patna are intensifying, as reported on June 12. Efforts include connecting drains from Gyan Bhawan and Gandhi Maidan with hume pipes to improve drainage capacity across the capital.

Traffic on Pontoon Bridges to Halt from June 15 Due to Rising Ganga Water Levels

Traffic on pontoon bridges, including those at Kacchi Dargah and Gyaspur, will be suspended starting June 15, as announced on June 11. This decision by the administration is a precautionary measure due to the anticipated rise in the Ganga River's water levels.

Patna City SP Diksha Transfers IPS Cadre for Spouse

Patna City SP Diksha has reportedly transferred her IPS cadre from Bihar to join her spouse, as widely reported on June 11. This move signifies a change in key police personnel within the city's administration.

Crime & Safety

Thar Vehicle Mows Down Pedestrians on Gola Road, Driver Absconding

On June 11, an out-of-control Thar vehicle reportedly rammed into several pedestrians on Gola Road in Patna's Danapur area, causing multiple injuries. Authorities are currently searching for the absconding driver involved in the incident.

Rs 1.20 Lakh Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered, Two Arrested in Patna

Kadam Kuan police in Patna successfully recovered stolen goods worth Rs 1.20 lakh on June 11. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the theft and have been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues.

Family Gang Allegedly Involved in Multi-Crore Cyber Fraud Targeting 400 People

A 'family gang' comprising a brother, sister, and brother-in-law has reportedly defrauded over 400 individuals in a multi-crore cyber scam, as revealed on June 11. The gang allegedly orchestrated an extensive cyber fraud operation in Patna.

Human Trafficking 'Dark Web' Syndicate Uncovered in Bihar

A 'dark web' human trafficking syndicate, reportedly spanning from villages to cities across Bihar, has been uncovered, as reported on June 11. The three-tier network allegedly targets impoverished and Dalit girls for exploitation.

Railway Cracks Down on Smugglers with Regular Raids on Special Trains

Regular raids are now being conducted on several special trains, including Rajdhani and Tejas, across Bihar to crack down on liquor smugglers. This intensified action by the railway police was reported on June 11, aiming to curb illegal activities.

Railway Takes Action Against Individual Posing as Fake TTE at Patna Station

An individual who posed as a fake TTE and reportedly conducted an 'experiment' at Patna station to see how much money could be earned was met with action from the railways. This incident, reported on June 11, led to railway authorities taking disciplinary measures.

Education & Health

Bihar Bars Govt Teachers from Coaching, Warns Disciplinary Action

The Bihar Education Department has issued new guidelines on June 11, prohibiting government school teachers from engaging in private tuition or teaching at coaching centers. Violators of this directive have been warned of strict disciplinary action.

Decline in Bihar Patients Seeking Cardiac Treatment Outside State

Experts reported on June 11 a noticeable drop in the number of patients from Bihar traveling outside the state for cardiac treatment. This suggests an improvement in local healthcare infrastructure and services for heart-related ailments.

Culture & Events

RJD Leaders and Workers Celebrate Lalu Prasad Yadav's 79th Birthday in Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated his 79th birthday at his Patna residence on June 11. Numerous party leaders and workers gathered to extend their greetings and well wishes to the veteran politician.

Grand Mango Festival to Begin in Patna on June 13th, Featuring Rare Varieties

Patna is set to host a Grand Mango Festival starting June 13th, featuring over 100 rare and premium mango varieties, including Japan's Miyazaki, Maharashtra's Alphonso, and Bihar's Jardalu. Prices for these exquisite mangoes are expected to range from Rs 100 to Rs 3,000 per kilogram, offering a unique opportunity for mango enthusiasts.

Ganga Vihar Cruise Launches in Patna, Offering Kerala Houseboat Experience

Patna has introduced the Ganga Vihar Cruise, offering residents and tourists a unique experience akin to Kerala's houseboats, as reported on June 11. The cruise provides an unlimited buffet and a 1.5-hour journey, enhancing local tourism offerings.

Unique Golghar Replica Made from Bike Chains Captivates Patna Residents

A remarkable replica of Patna's iconic Golghar, intricately crafted from bike chains, has been drawing significant attention from residents, as reported on June 12. The unique art installation has become a popular spot for people to capture photographs.

Weather & Outlook

Southwest Monsoon Arrives in Bihar, Bringing Rain and Temperature Drop to Patna

The southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Bihar, entering through Purnia, bringing significant relief from the heat. On June 12, Patna is experiencing clear skies with temperatures around 31.5°C, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, moderate rainfall, and strong winds up to 70 km/h for the city and surrounding districts, with temperatures expected to range between 26°C and 34°C.

Weather: Clear sky — 31.5°C. Today: Clear sky, 26°C – 34°C.

Patna Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Patna navigates these varied developments, from critical safety issues to significant weather shifts and cultural events, the focus remains on civic improvements and community engagement. Authorities continue to address law enforcement challenges and infrastructure upgrades, while the city embraces the monsoon season and upcoming festivals. Residents are encouraged to stay informed on local advisories and participate in the vibrant life of the city.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).