Patna Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Clear Skies with Chance of Afternoon Drizzle and Evening Thunderstorms, High of 34°C

Patna residents can expect a dynamic weather day on Thursday, June 11, 2026, with conditions shifting between clear skies and potential thunderstorms. The day will begin with pleasant conditions, though a noticeable rise in temperature and humidity is anticipated throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures are expected to hover around 26°C in the early hours, feeling warmer at 29°C due to high humidity levels.

Current Weather in Patna, Bihar — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Temperature 26°C Feels Like 29°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 84% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Patna — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 07:00 27°C Mainly clear 4% 13 km/h 09:00 30°C Clear sky 14% 13 km/h 11:00 31°C Light drizzle 27% 11 km/h 13:00 33°C Overcast 22% 10 km/h 15:00 34°C Clear sky 21% 7 km/h 17:00 33°C Clear sky 24% 9 km/h 19:00 31°C Thunderstorm 9% 10 km/h 21:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h

Patna, Bihar Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The forecast indicates a gradual climb in mercury as the day progresses. By mid-morning, temperatures will reach around 30°C, with clear skies prevailing initially. However, the afternoon may bring some light drizzle around 11:00 AM, with overcast conditions possible by 1:00 PM, though rain chances remain moderate at 27%. Despite brief interludes of cloud cover and potential drizzle, the sky is largely predicted to be clear for much of the afternoon, with temperatures peaking around 34°C by 3:00 PM. The wind will remain gentle, blowing at approximately 13 km/h in the morning and decreasing to around 7 km/h in the afternoon. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Expect Warm and Clear Conditions with High of 36°C.

As the evening approaches, a shift in weather patterns is expected. Local reports suggest a chance of thunderstorms around 7:00 PM, although the probability of rain at that specific hour is low at 9%. This evening thunderstorm warning comes as a notable change from the clearer conditions experienced earlier in the day. Following the potential evening shower, skies are expected to clear up again by 9:00 PM, with no rain forecast for the rest of the night. Humidity will remain high throughout the day, contributing to the 'feels like' temperature being higher than the actual mercury reading.

For those venturing out in Patna today, it's advisable to be prepared for varying conditions. Light, breathable clothing will be comfortable for the warm temperatures. Carrying a light umbrella or raincoat is recommended, especially for the afternoon and early evening, given the possibility of light drizzle and the alert for thunderstorms. Staying hydrated is crucial due to the persistent high humidity, which can make the ambient temperature feel more intense. Commuters should be aware of potential minor disruptions if any unexpected downpours occur, though significant weather-related travel advisories are not currently in place based on the forecast. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Light Drizzle and Thunderstorms Expected with a High of 33°C.

This weather update for Patna on Thursday, June 11, 2026, highlights a day where residents will experience the transition from early morning clarity to a mix of sunshine, potential light rain, and a possibility of evening thunderstorms. The high humidity remains a constant factor, influencing the overall comfort level throughout the day. Citizens are encouraged to stay updated with the latest Patna weather forecast as conditions can change.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 07:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).