'Peeping Tom' in Bhiwandi: Man Secretly Films 2 Women Through Bathroom Window of Their House in Sarang Village, Booked

Police in the Thane district of Maharashtra have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a resident of Bhiwandi for allegedly using a mobile phone to record two women through their bathroom window. The incident occurred late on the night of June 8 at a bungalow located in Sarang village. Authorities initiated a formal case following a complaint filed by a 16-year-old youth who witnessed the voyeuristic act. A specialised police team has launched a manhunt to locate the suspect, who fled the neighbourhood shortly after the confrontation.

Incident Dynamics and Methodology

According to the local police registry, the suspect - a resident of the same immediate locality as the victims - reportedly orchestrated a concealed filming setup to target the teenager's mother and aunt. Thane Police Bust S*x Racket in Wagle Estate, TV Actor Allegedly Working as Pimp Arrested.

Investigators stated that the accused attached a mobile phone to the end of a long stick, using it to raise the device to the level of the home’s elevated bathroom window. The 16-year-old complainant noticed the movement outside the window and disrupted the recording attempt before alerting family members.

Legal Classifications and POCSO Provisions

The Thane police have formally booked the absconding suspect under multiple stringent criminal codes designed to address invasive sexual offences:

Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS): The case has been registered under Section 77, which explicitly handles the offence of voyeurism and the unauthorised recording of private acts.

The case has been registered under Section 77, which explicitly handles the offence of voyeurism and the unauthorised recording of private acts. POCSO Act, 2012: Because the primary witness and complainant who initiated the legal machinery is a minor, relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from S*xual Offences Act have been appended to the FIR. Thane Shocker: 4-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death by Mother’s Partner in Kashimira, Accused Arrested.

Status of the Investigation

Forensic and technical surveillance teams have been deployed to analyse localised mobile tower data from the night of June 8 to map the suspect's escape route. "A detailed probe into the crime is currently underway. No one has been arrested as yet," a senior police officer confirmed. The official added that specialised search teams are executing raids across known hideouts in and around the Bhiwandi industrial belt to trace the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).