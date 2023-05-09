Mumbai, May 09: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man killed his 12-year-old sister after seeing blood stains on her cloth and thinking she got physical with someone in Thane, Maharashtra. According to the police, she had her first period.

According to a report in TOI, the preliminary investigation by cops revealed that the man allegedly tortured the victim by inflicting burn wounds on her body using hot tongs. Due to extreme torture, the 12-year-old girl suffered severe burn injuries. When the girl was taken to the hospital, she was declared brought dead. Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Brother Strangulates Sister for Having Affair With Man in Lucknow, Buries Body Inside House, Arrested.

The incident took place due to a misunderstanding as the girl had menstruation for the first time but the brother thought she had got physical with someone. A few days ago, the girl's period started and she was discharging blood. The brother noticed the bloodstains on her clothes and questioned her and alleged that she had intercourse with someone. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Sister's Paramour in Rajkot, Dumps Body in Farm.

The police officials said that the child, who was living with her brother and sister-in-law, was unable to explain the reason for the blood discharge as she did not have knowledge of the menstrual cycle.

Angry that his sister was having sexual intercourse with someone, the man burnt her with tongs on the mouth, the back and other parts of her body, the police said. She was taken to hospital later, but was declared 'brought dead'.

A case of murder has been registered under section 302 of Indian Penal Code. The girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem.

