New Delhi, August 4: The Indian Army on Tuesday has begun process of granting permanent commission to short-service commissioned (SSC) women officers. The Army asked SSC women officers to submit their applications for PC till August 31. The development came days after the Centre issued the formal sanction for grant of PC. The selection board will be held once the receipt and verification of applications are done. Permanent Commission to Women in Army: Supreme Court Grants Centre 1 Month to Comply With February Verdict.

“Detailed administrative instructions have been issued to all affected women officers giving out guidelines for submission of applications for consideration by a selection board,” reported Hindustan Times quoting an Indian Army spokesperson as saying. Women Officers in Indian Army Now Eligible For Permanent Commission, Govt Issues Formal Sanction.

The Indian Army is in the process of convening a Special Number 5 Selection Board for screening women officers for grant of PC, reported ANI. The Army has also issued detailed administrative instructions to all affected women officers.

Tweet by ANI:

Consequent to the receipt of formal Govt Sanction Letter for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers in Indian Army, the Army HQ is in process of convening a Special Number 5 Selection Board for screening women officers for grant of PC: Indian Army spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

The Ministry of Defence on July 23, issued the formal government sanction letter for grant of permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army. It paved the way for empowering women officers to shoulder larger roles in the organisation.

The order specifies grant of Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Women Officers in all 10 streams of the Indian Army - Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).

