Jabalpur, February 7: You might have encountered various odd petitions filed by applicants in court. One such strange but intriguing case has come to the fore from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. A married couple approached Jabalpur High Court due to a disagreement regarding liver tissue transplantation.

A single bench of Justice Rajmohan Singh of the Jabalpur High Court after hearing the plea granted permission to Vikas Aggarwal to donate a part of his organ to his elder brother who had a damaged liver. The Bhopal resident had approached the court after his wife objected to a liver tissue transplant to save his elder brother Vivek Aggarwal's life, reported Free Press Journal. Madhya Pradesh: Woman Files for Divorce in Bhopal As Husband Takes Her to Ayodhya, Not Goa, for Honeymoon.

The court while delivering the judgement said that the concern of the woman about the health and life of her husband is normal. But she should not think that the liver transplant will result in her husband's death.

The single bench further contended that the petitioner had taken the said decision voluntarily, and no one, including his wife can interfere in it. "The person wants to donate the liver and should not be bound by unnecessary interference by the state government", the court added. Madhya Pradesh Flyover Collapse Video: Labourers Injured After Under-Construction Structure Falls in Jabalpur.

Vivek Aggarwal was advised to undergo liver tissue transplant at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The younger brother, Vikas in order to help his sibling underwent a series of tests and investigation by medical experts. Subsequently, he received approval from the hospital medically to donate his liver tissue to his brother.

However, Vikas's wife, Shilpa Aggarwal, raised objection on hearing the matter. She stated that by law organ cannot be donated unless the relatives give consent. Following this, Vikas filed a petition in the High Court against his wife's objection and eventually received approval for the transplant. The date for liver tissue transplant has been fixed for 8th February.

