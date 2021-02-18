Jaipur, February 18: Prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise on Thursday, the 10th consecutive day, across the country. Following 10 consecutive increase, petrol price has surpassed Rs 100 per litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. This is the first time petrol price has crossed the Rs 100-mark anywhere in the country. In Sri Ganganagar, a litre of petrol was sold at Rs 100.13 yesterday. Today, consumers have to pay Rs 100.49 for a litre of petrol. Global Crude Oil Price vs Petrol Price in India Over The Last 10 Years: Here's How Fuel Price in India Changed as Compared to Global Crude From 2011 to 2021.

In the last 10 days, petrol price has risen by Rs 2.93 per litre and diesel rate has gone up by Rs 3.14 a litre across the country. In all metro cities, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre mark while diesel is well over Rs 80 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is just Rs 4 per litre short (Rs 96.32 a litre) of touching the three-digit mark of Rs 100 per litre. Diesel prices in the city is closing on Rs 90 a litre (Rs 87.32 a litre).

In Delhi, the petrol price has been hiked to a record Rs 89.88 per litre, while diesel is sold at Rs 80.27 a litre. A litre of petrol in Bengaluru costs Rs 92.89, while diesel rate stands at Rs 85.09 a litre. Prices of petrol and diesel have increased 22 times so far in 2021. In India, fuel rates are set on the basis of international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

The increase on Thursday has followed the firming global oil prices (both product and crude) that have maintained record streak of gains in past few days with crude prices crossing $65 a barrel mark.

