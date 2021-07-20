Jaipur, July 20: A pitbull dog mauled a 11-year-old boy and left him with grievous injuries on face in Jaipur city of Rajasthan on Monday, July 19. The attack by pitbull dog took place at Tagore Nagar J block in Hanuman Vatika. The child is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His condition is reported to be critical. Following the incident, police booked the dog's owner and caretaker. Pitbull Mauls 12-Year-Old Girl, Punjab Court Sentence Dog Owners to 6 Months in Prison and Rs 1000 Fine.

The victim Vishal Meena's father Jadgish works as a labourer in residence of Duresh Hada, owner of the pitbull. The Meena family lives in backyard on rent. Around 10:30 am on July 19, when Vishal was playing, the pitbull attacked him. The dog crushed the facial bones of Vishal and inflicted grievous injuries on his head, neck, thighs and hand before residents could rescue him. 'Dramatic' Pit Bull Pretends to Faint in This Viral Video, Sparks Meme-Fest Online.

Vishal was first taken to the SMS hospital, which referred him to a private hospital after primary treatment. A case has been registered under Section 289 that deals with negligent conduct of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, the civic body took custody of the dog after the incident and sent it to a rescue centre at Jai Singh Pura Khor.

"The dog will be kept under observation for two days. Based on doctors advise’ we will decide our next step," Rajesh Gupta , in-charge livestock at JMC-Greater was quoted by TOI as saying. In Rajasthan, many people reportedly keep pitbulls as pets illegally despite experts' advice that the breeds should not be kept at home.

"We always discourage people from purchasing ferocious breeds of dogs for their homes. The behaviour of these foreign breeds is unpredictable and its constant threat for owners and people living in surroundings," veterinary doctor Arvind Mathur said.

