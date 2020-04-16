Pizza Delivery Boy Tests Positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi, 72 Families, Whom He Delivered Food to, Asked to Self-Quarantine

COVID-19 (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 16: In a latest case of coronavirus in India, a pizza delivery person of a famous pizza chain tested positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi. According to a tweet by ANI, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that after the man tested positive for the deadly disease, as many as 72 families residing in Delhi's South District were told to observe self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. The delivery boy is now undergoing treatment at a hospital, while others who came in his contact are being monitored on a daily basis.

District Magistrate of South Delhi, DM BM Mishra was quoted by IANS saying that a delivery boy from a popular pizza chain in Malviya Nagar area tested positive on Tuesday. The official added that the authorities immediately decided to quarantine his 17 colleagues at the pizza outlet. Reports inform that a detailed investigation to identify each house where food was delivered by the outlet was carried out to trace suspected people. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 12,380, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Jumps to 414.

Here's the Tweet:

A pizza delivery boy has tested positive for #Coronavirus. The administration has asked people living in around 72 houses to stay in quarantine: District Magistrate South, #Delhi pic.twitter.com/IHrUZxu6Pt — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

The official said there was no need to panic, as he had informed all the delivery boys to use masks and follow the safety measures while executing a delivery. According to a report by IANS, some of the orders from this pizza outlet were also made through food delivery giant Zomato. "All the co-workers of the said rider have tested negative and as a precaution, the restaurant where the rider worked has suspended operations," a statement by Zomato said.

In Delhi, nine districts are in the list of hotspot districts released by the Centre. All these districts are under COVID-19 'red zone'. The government said that any hotspot called as a red zone would be a district or city that contributes to more than 80 per cent of the cases in the country or the state. According to the list, there are 207 other districts marked as potential hotspots and the government has tasked the states to ensure the containment of outbreak in these regions.