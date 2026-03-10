PM Kisan 22nd Instalment Date: PM Narendra Modi To Release 22nd Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme on March 13

Mumbai, March 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is officially scheduled to release the 22nd instalment or kist of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday, March 13.. During a high-profile event in Assam's Guwahati, the Prime Minister will digitally transfer approximately INR 19,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of 9.32 crore eligible farmers across the country.

This disbursement marks the final tranche of the current financial year, providing critical liquidity to the agricultural sector ahead of the upcoming kharif sowing season. PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: INR 2,000 Payment Likely Soon, Check How To Complete eKYC.

Strategic Timing for the Agricultural Cycle

The release of the INR 2,000 payout comes at a vital time for the farming community. Agriculture Ministry officials noted that the March 13 date was selected to ensure that small and marginal landholders have the necessary funds to purchase essential inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and equipment for the next crop cycle. Since its launch in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme has become one of the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programs. With this 22nd instalment (kist), the cumulative amount transferred to Indian farmers since the scheme’s inception will exceed INR 4.28 lakh crore.

Mandatory Compliance: e-KYC and Farmer IDs

While the payout has been confirmed, the government has warned that thousands of recipients may find their payments withheld if they have not completed the latest mandatory compliance measures. For the 2026 cycle, two specific requirements are strictly enforced:

e-KYC Verification: Beneficiaries must have completed their electronic "Know Your Customer" process via the PM-KISAN portal or biometric authentication at local centers.

Unique Farmer ID: In 14 states - including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu - a unique Farmer ID linked to the "AgriStack" initiative is now mandatory for new and existing registrations to curb fraudulent claims.

How to Verify Your Name in the PM Kisan Yojana Beneficiary List

Farmers are encouraged to verify their eligibility on the official portal before the March 13 release to avoid any last-minute technical delays.

Visit the Portal: Navigate to pmkisan.gov.in.

Navigate to pmkisan.gov.in. Farmer’s Corner: Click on the "Beneficiary List" option.

Click on the "Beneficiary List" option. Filter Details: Select your State, District, Sub-district, Block, and Village.

Select your State, District, Sub-district, Block, and Village. View Status: Click "Get Report" to see the list of active beneficiaries in your area.

Additionally, the "Know Your Status" feature allows individuals to check if their "Land Seeding" and "Aadhaar Bank Account Seeding" are marked as "Yes." If these fields show "No", the instalment will not be credited. PM KISAN 22nd Instalment Date: Beneficiary List Updated After Re-Verification, Know When Payment Is Expected.

Ongoing Database Cleanup in PM Kisan Yojana

The slight delay in this instalment - originally expected in late February - was due to a nationwide re-verification drive. The Ministry has been working to remove "ghost beneficiaries" and ineligible taxpayers from the database. Reports indicate that nearly 70 lakh names were removed during the previous cycle to ensure that the 2,000 three monthly equivalent (distributed as INR 6,000 annually) reaches only those who meet the strict landholding and income criteria.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (pmkisan.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).